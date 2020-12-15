Comments
VERONA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey firehouse has been shut down after several firefighters were exposed to COVID-19 at a party.
Fire Station No. 2 in Verona is temporarily closed.
The township manager says several firefighters were exposed to the coronavirus after attending an unauthorized holiday party at the station.
They’re now all in quarantine out of an abundance of caution.
For now, the township will rely on neighboring towns and Fire Station No. 1 to cover emergency calls.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK