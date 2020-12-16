Storm WatchWinter Storm Warning In Effect; Heaviest Snow Expected Overnight
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — After recovering from the coronavirus, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is starring in a new ad urging people to wear a mask.

Christie posted the ad on Twitter, saying it will air across the nation.

“You know, lying in isolation in ICU for seven days, I thought about how wrong I was to remove my mask at the White House. Today, I think about how wrong it is to let mask-wearing divide us,” Christie says in the ad.

The former governor got infected in October after he attended a ceremony at the White House where few people wore masks.

It’s unclear how Christie got the virus, but he urged Americans to “learn from his experience.”

