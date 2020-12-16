Storm WatchWinter Storm Warning Issued For Parts Of The Tri-State Area Effective 2 p.m.
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Whether Schools Close Or Not, There'll Be Remote Learning And No Snow Day, De Blasio SaysBy CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Local TV, New York, New York City Public Schools, Snow Day, Snow Days

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’ll know by Wednesday night whether schools will stay open Thursday for in-person learning.

But if schools do close, students will not get a snow day. The mayor says all students will be expected to do remote learning.

LINKCheck The Latest Forecast

“Somebody said to me the other day they felt kind of forlorn about the fact it ends the snow day as we knew it as kids, when we looked forward to a day off. Yes, it’s true, that’s now gonna be a thing of the past,” de Blasio said.

MORE STORM INFORMATION FROM NYC:

LINKWinter Storm Survival Guide

Other school districts in our area have made similar decisions about snow days.

More From CBS New York:

LINKShare Your Storm Photos And Videos On Our Facebook Page

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply