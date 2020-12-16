NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’ll know by Wednesday night whether schools will stay open Thursday for in-person learning.
But if schools do close, students will not get a snow day. The mayor says all students will be expected to do remote learning.
“Somebody said to me the other day they felt kind of forlorn about the fact it ends the snow day as we knew it as kids, when we looked forward to a day off. Yes, it’s true, that’s now gonna be a thing of the past,” de Blasio said.
Other school districts in our area have made similar decisions about snow days.
