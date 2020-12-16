NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Staff at Elmhurst Hospital, once considered “the epicenter of the epicenter” in the coronavirus pandemic, were among the first to get vaccinated Wednesday at New York City’s public hospitals.
Mayor Bill de Blasio was on hand as the health commissioner helped administer the vaccine.
“You’re going to see a very, very rapid expansion, and as soon as vaccine comes in, it’s going to get distributed, it’s going to get used very quickly,” the mayor said.
“We’re going to vaccinate the whole hospital in three weeks,” added Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of Health + Hospitals. “Everyone in every single unit.”
In the last 48 hours, more than 1,600 health care workers have been vaccinated in the city.
The mayor said he does not expect the snowstorm to hamper the vaccination efforts.
