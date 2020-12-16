NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday’s snow may have played a role in a 19-car crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway.
Police say at least nine cars had to be towed from the accident.
Six people were hurt. Four people suffered serious injuries, but they are non-life-threatening. Two people suffered minor injuries.
LINK: Check The Latest Forecast
CBS2’s Ali Bauman was out in Mobile 2 and saw a major back-up going north on the parkway after the crash.
Road conditions were poor Wednesday night as snow continued to fall across the Tri-State Area.
Bauman reports seeing cars stuck and spinning out with snow tightly packed on the roads and visibility poor.
LINK: Share Your Storm Photos And Videos On Our Facebook Page
Alternate side parking is suspended in New York City on Thursday.
Anyone who is able to stay off the roads is advised to do so.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK