NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow began falling across the Tri-State Area on Wednesday as the winter storm we’ve been bracing for arrived, but how much should we expect when it’s all over?

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock took a look at different snowfall models for the estimated totals.

The exact totals vary depending on the model, but overall, areas northwest of the city have the biggest numbers.

LINK: Check The Latest Forecast

Murdock says both the Poconos and the Catskills are going to have some serious skiing weather over the next few days, and some parts of the Catskills could be hit with over 2 feet of snow.

On the other end of the spectrum, Ocean County, New Jersey, could see little to no snow at all, with some measurable snow on the east end of Long Island.

New York City, meanwhile, is right around the 1 foot mark.

MORE STORM INFORMATION FROM NYC:

Here’s how the different models’ possible snow totals break down —

Euro Snowfall at 4 p.m. Thursday

Monticello: 26.2 inches

Poughkeepsie: 21.7 inches

Newburgh: 21.4 inches

Sparta: 13.9 inches

Greenwich: 12.4 inches

Morristown: 11.2 inches

New York: 9.5 inches

Brentwood: 8.8 inches

Riverhead: 7.2 inches

Montauk: 2.3 inches

New Brunswick: 8.3 inches

Belmar: 2.2 inches

Toms River: 1.5 inches

RPM Snowfall at 3 p.m. Thursday

Monticello: 14.3 inches

Poughkeepsie: 13.7 inches

Newburgh: 14.1 inches

Sparta: 9.5 inches

Greenwich: 8.3 inches

Morristown: 6.0 inches

New York: 5.4 inches

Brentwood: 6.1 inches

Riverhead: 6.9 inches

Montauk: 1.4 inches

New Brunswick: 3.0 inches

Belmar: 0.8 inches

Toms River: 0.2 inches

So what is CBS2’s official forecast?

Murdock says expect a trace to 2 inches south of the city, 2-5 inches on the east end of Long Island, and 5-10 inches through the city and across a large part of the Tri-State Area. North of the city and in parts of New Jersey, expect 10-15 inches, and 1-2 feet of snow in the Poconos and the Catskills.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK