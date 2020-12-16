NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow began falling across the Tri-State Area on Wednesday as the winter storm we’ve been bracing for arrived, but how much should we expect when it’s all over?
CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock took a look at different snowfall models for the estimated totals.
The exact totals vary depending on the model, but overall, areas northwest of the city have the biggest numbers.
LINK: Check The Latest Forecast
Murdock says both the Poconos and the Catskills are going to have some serious skiing weather over the next few days, and some parts of the Catskills could be hit with over 2 feet of snow.
On the other end of the spectrum, Ocean County, New Jersey, could see little to no snow at all, with some measurable snow on the east end of Long Island.
New York City, meanwhile, is right around the 1 foot mark.
MORE STORM INFORMATION FROM NYC:
- Guidance on restaurant preparations
- Severe weather guidance
- Department of Sanitation snow operations
- Track NYC snow plows
Here’s how the different models’ possible snow totals break down —
Euro Snowfall at 4 p.m. Thursday
Monticello: 26.2 inches
Poughkeepsie: 21.7 inches
Newburgh: 21.4 inches
Sparta: 13.9 inches
Greenwich: 12.4 inches
Morristown: 11.2 inches
New York: 9.5 inches
Brentwood: 8.8 inches
Riverhead: 7.2 inches
Montauk: 2.3 inches
New Brunswick: 8.3 inches
Belmar: 2.2 inches
Toms River: 1.5 inches
RPM Snowfall at 3 p.m. Thursday
Monticello: 14.3 inches
Poughkeepsie: 13.7 inches
Newburgh: 14.1 inches
Sparta: 9.5 inches
Greenwich: 8.3 inches
Morristown: 6.0 inches
New York: 5.4 inches
Brentwood: 6.1 inches
Riverhead: 6.9 inches
Montauk: 1.4 inches
New Brunswick: 3.0 inches
Belmar: 0.8 inches
Toms River: 0.2 inches
So what is CBS2’s official forecast?
Murdock says expect a trace to 2 inches south of the city, 2-5 inches on the east end of Long Island, and 5-10 inches through the city and across a large part of the Tri-State Area. North of the city and in parts of New Jersey, expect 10-15 inches, and 1-2 feet of snow in the Poconos and the Catskills.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK