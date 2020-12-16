By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Wednesday morning everybody! It’s gonna be a busy stretch in our area with a very strong winter storm making its approach this afternoon. It’ll be a cold and breezy day with temps struggling to reach freezing.
Snow will start later this afternoon but will be quite heavy at times late tonight.
As of now the heaviest should fall over inland New Jersey and New York… Some folks there could get up to 18 inches! Closer to NYC, expect nearly 12 inches with perhaps just under a foot in Manhattan. Snowfall will be a less common feature along the coasts.
Snow ends Thursday morning but it stays blustery through the end of the week with temps only in the low 30s… Keep it tuned to CBS2 for the latest!
