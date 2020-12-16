WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A pizza shop in Passaic County is finding innovative ways to fill its tables, but not how you may expect.

Positano Restaurant and Pizzeria on Berden Avenue in Wayne is overflowing with gifts for children.

“Fill up these tables with toys. Do something with them. We don’t want to look at them empty!” said owner Steven Catalano.

“We are going to put the toys on the empty tables and we’re going to call it the ‘Empty Table Toy Drive,'” said owner Joseph Catalano.

The pandemic has been a difficult time for the restaurant business, but the Catalano’s aren’t letting that ruin their Christmas spirit. Their restaurant has turned into a donation center.

“Make other kids happy,” said Nicholas Hanselman, 7.

“Some people don’t have the chance to give their kids a good Christmas, so the people donating here are giving them that opportunity,” said 10-year-old Jake Hanselman.

“Everything that’s going on in our country, it’s so important that if you can give back to give back,” said Wayne resident Amy Goldberg.

The restaurant is collecting through the end of the week. The gifts will go to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson and children supported by CASA — Passaic County Court Appointed Special Advocates. They serve 300-400 children a year.

“All of our children have entered foster care due to abuse, neglect or abandonment,” said Erica Kaslander, executive director of Passaic County Court Appointed Special Advocates. “Our goal… is children in foster care have normalcy.”

Joy is major part of that plan, and these gifts of all sizes and for all ages will play a big part in making that happen this year.

