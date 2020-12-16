NANUET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – In Rockland County, officials say they’re prepared for the major storm hitting our area.
As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, trucks with plow blades are rolling, ready to scrape. They’re hitting pretreated Rockland roads, where the county executive has a plea for residents.
“Go home. Go home after work. Stay home. Let these guys get the job done for you,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.
Dashing home, with a supermarket pitstop first, was Nanuet’s Jackie Hesse.
“They’re out of a couple of things, some breakfast things,” Hesse said. “The meats are always the first thing to go.”
At a Montvale, New Jersey, hardware stores, the snow melt dwindled, but Cliff Herbst grabbed a container.
“It’s for my wife. I’m giving it to my wife for Christmas,” he said.
“You better not be serious,” Carlin said.
“I’m not serious,” Herbst replied.
On porches and in doorways, lots of shovels, many of them clearly brand new.
“Just an extra one. I might be going from house to house,” said Leonia resident Rod Stam.
“Not their first rodeo” is the quote of the day from the county executive and highway crew members, Carlin reported. They know a marathon lies ahead.
