NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Slick roads caused dangerous conditions across the Tri-State Area on Wednesday evening.

Parts of New City in Rockland County look like a postcard, but it’s best to enjoy the pretty snow by looking out your window. The roads are getting more dangerous by the minute, and there are still hours to go in this Nor’easter.

It’s a kind of night where driving down even the slightest hill calls for the hazards.

Route 17 in Bergen County, New Jersey, went from brine-coated blacktop to snow-covered right around dinnertime, and it just became more slippery from there.

From Bergen into Rockland, which could see some of the highest accumulations in our area, the wind whipped up the snow and made it tough to see at times.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton caught up with a few drivers at New City Shopping Center on Main Street. They were brushing off their cars after just being inside a few minutes to grab a bite to bring home. They say the coating of snow from the storm made streets extremely slick.

“Good thing I have four-wheel drive,” Francisco Hilario said.

“How important is that four-wheel drive already today?” Layton asked.

“Yeah, right now, you definitely need it because I had it on two-wheel drive, it wasn’t holding up,” Hilario said.

“You put the brights on, you can’t see nothing. All of the snowflakes falling real fast and everyone trying to get home safely,” said Socrates Dimataris.

“It’s coming down fast. Some of my employees, they called out already, they can’t even go to work,” said Steve Karpes, of Goshen.

They say they can’t go to work because their cars are stuck.

Any drivers who do have to be out are reminded to give plow drivers their space.

Rockland County Highway Department is using huge plows, some that span as wide as 24 feet. You don’t want to be in the way of that.

Jessica Layton contributed to this report.

