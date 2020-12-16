NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is getting ready for a major winter storm, and restaurants are racing to secure their outdoor dining setups.

Indoor dining was suspended Monday for two weeks. Now, outdoor street dining must also close by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes spoke with a bartender taking in the outdoor furniture at Deaon Brodie’s Tavern on Restaurant Row in Hell’s Kitchen.

“It is what it is,” he said. “The weather is coming. We have to do what we can.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Tuesday it could be the largest storm the city has seen in years.

“We can certainly say this is going to be a serious storm, and people need to take it seriously,” he said. “You need to be ready for a disruptive storm, and start to make adjustments right now.”

The city Sanitation Department already stated pretreating roadways, but there’s a big plowing change this year with outdoor dining structures. Crews have been training on smaller equipment to get down narrow streets.

“For our tighter block responses, we do have holsners, which are just a small version of our salt spreader plows,” said Acting Sanitation Commissioner Ed Grayson. “What we did throughout the offseason was we looked at where the restaurants were… We went out and did site inspections to look for roadway widths. And we’ve adjusted our routes so we can have smaller pieces service the areas where it is tighter.”

The city is not mandating that restaurants move their outdoor barriers or structures. But tables, chairs and heaters must be removed and, if possible, overhead coverings.

The mayor’s office asked New Yorkers to stay off the roads and rely on mass transit if they need to get around.

