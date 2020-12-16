NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A major winter storm is blowing into our area Wednesday.

It’s poised to be the first major snow of its kind in New York City in several years.

Current forecasts estimate 5-10 inches of snow in the Big Apple, with much more north and west.

TIMELINE OF STORM:

4 p.m.-7 p.m.: A little snow may start falling in the first half of the afternoon, particularly south and west, but it will be developing mainly after 4 p.m. There will be light to moderate snow, and conditions will be breezy.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.: Snow intensifies into the night, with a mix of heavy snow and blustery conditions.

11 p.m.-7 a.m.: This is the most intense period of the storm, with accumulations of 1-2 inches per hour or more possible, and potential blizzard conditions along the coast from time to time. Occasional thundersnow is possible. Significant snowfall of a foot or more is very likely in areas north and west of New York City, including parts of New Jersey and Connecticut. Totals will decrease as you head south and east and get closer to the coast.

7 a.m.-11 a.m.: Snow tapers off through the morning, with the last of the snow falling in the early afternoon. There may still be some mixing south and east.

The cold will linger for several days after the storm, so do not expect rapid melting. Complicating matters, whatever does melt has the potential to refreeze.

