NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Preparations are underway for a major winter snowstorm, as cities and towns salt and sand the roadways.

Tri-State Area leaders are warning people to take the forecast seriously.

“This could be the biggest storm in several years. Right now, we’re getting a projection between 8 inches and 12 inches. We know that could change,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Snow isn’t new to New York City, but things have changed during the pandemic. For the first time, city sanitation plows must account for outdoor dining structures.

The acting commissioner said workers have been trained for this and have the right equipment.

“We do have holsners, which are just a small version of our salt spreader plows,” said Acting Sanitation Commissioner Ed Grayson. “We went out and did site inspections to look for roadway widths, and we’ve adjusted our routes so we can have smaller pieces service the areas where it is tighter.”

Restaurant owners will not be required to remove dining structures, but many aren’t taking any chances. One Hell’s Kitchen owner was clearing the way for plows and keeping his delivery staff as long as it’s safe.

“We’ll close if we need to. It’s not like I’m getting a ton of revenue that I need to stay open,” Nick Verses, who owns Bar Dough, said.

The mayor’s office asked New Yorkers to stay off the roads and rely on mass transit if they need to get around. But the MTA said it hopes people stay home.

Trains and buses will operate as long as it’s safe, but subways will still be shut down for cleaning between 1 and 5 a.m., possibly longer.

“Hopefully we’re going to be able to open on time on Thursday morning, but that could be a moving target as well,” said Interim Transit Authority President Sarah Feinberg.

In New Jersey, crews are ready to roll out and battle the foot of snow that’s expected. Bergen County alone will mobilize 80 plow trucks, and the county’s main complex in Paramus has 5,000 tons of salt.

“You salt in the beginning and you salt at the end, but when the snow is coming down at an inch, two, three inches an hour, you don’t salt. You plow, you plow, you plow, you plow,” County Executive Jim Tedesco said Tuesday.

Customers have been busy buying the usual last-minute storm supplies, which were selling fast.

“Mostly shovels, some snow blowers, obviously, some generators, batteries and flashlights, and a lot of ice melt,” Rick Kadien, owner of Home Hardware & Supply, said.

At Target in Paramus, long lines snaked around the store as pre-storm buying collided with the holiday shopping season — all in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s really crazy in there,” said Albaliz Polanco, of Hackensack.

Back in New York City, restaurants were ordered Monday to stop indoor dining service. Now, outdoor dining must close by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

