By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a random attack that was caught on camera last month in the Bronx.

It happened in broad daylight shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 along Southern Boulevard.

Police released new video of a random attack that was caught on camera last month in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk up to a 32-year-old woman and backhand her in the face.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries to her head.

The suspect was seen walking south on Southern Boulevard. He’s believed to be 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 9 to 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and carrying a handbag.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

