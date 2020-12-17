Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video shows the moment an NYPD traffic agent was assaulted while giving a driver a parking ticket in Brooklyn.
It happened on 5th Avenue in Sunset Park back on Nov. 27.
Police are looking for the man in the video who shoved the 72-year-old agent to the ground.
The agent suffered bruising and back pain, but is OK.
According to police, the suspect fled in a gray Nissan Rogue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
