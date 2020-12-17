NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)- The New York Giants announced on Thursday morning that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team decided to meet remotely for the day as a precautionary measure as they continue to prepare for a Sunday night tilt against the Cleveland Browns.

According to the team, Garrett will work remotely while tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will take over play calling duties for Sunday night’s game. Kitchens was the head coach of the Browns last season before being relieved of duties following a 6-10 season.

Giants Statement: Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19. He will continue to work remotely. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will serve as the team’s offensive play caller on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. — New York Giants (@Giants) December 17, 2020

The team says that it is working with the league on close contacts for Garrett but as of the moment there appear to be no high risk close contacts.

At this point, there appear to be no high risk close contacts. We are awaiting confirmation from the league. Out of an abundance of caution, the Giants will meet remotely and will not practice today. — New York Giants (@Giants) December 17, 2020

Due to updated league protocols, the coaches and players did not meet on Monday or Tuesday, working remotely instead. The Giants are scheduled to face the Browns on Sunday night with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. EST at MetLife Stadium.

