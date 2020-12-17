Storm WatchTri-State Sees Significant Snowfall Overnight; Bitter Cold Ahead
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:New York Giants, New York Giants News, Ryan Mayer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)- The New York Giants announced on Thursday morning that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team decided to meet remotely for the day as a precautionary measure as they continue to prepare for a Sunday night tilt against the Cleveland Browns.

According to the team, Garrett will work remotely while tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will take over play calling duties for Sunday night’s game. Kitchens was the head coach of the Browns last season before being relieved of duties following a 6-10 season.

The team says that it is working with the league on close contacts for Garrett but as of the moment there appear to be no high risk close contacts.

Due to updated league protocols, the coaches and players did not meet on Monday or Tuesday, working remotely instead. The Giants are scheduled to face the Browns on Sunday night with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. EST at MetLife Stadium.

More From CBS New York:

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply