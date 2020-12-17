Storm WatchTri-State Sees Significant Snowfall Overnight; Bitter Cold Ahead
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Snow tapers off this morning with a little leftover snow N&E this afternoon. Snowfall amounts, on average, will be 6-10+” with some exceptionally higher (N&W)/lower (S&E) amounts. Highs will be around 30°, but it will never feel like it with the wind… 15-20+° at best.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be very cold with temps in the 20s/teens and wind chills in the teens/single digits.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will remain cold. Highs will be around 30° again with wind chills stuck in the teens/20s.

(Credit: CBS2)

The cold sticks around on Saturday with highs only in the low 30s.

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply