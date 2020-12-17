Comments
Snow tapers off this morning with a little leftover snow N&E this afternoon. Snowfall amounts, on average, will be 6-10+” with some exceptionally higher (N&W)/lower (S&E) amounts. Highs will be around 30°, but it will never feel like it with the wind… 15-20+° at best.
Tonight will be very cold with temps in the 20s/teens and wind chills in the teens/single digits.
Tomorrow will remain cold. Highs will be around 30° again with wind chills stuck in the teens/20s.
The cold sticks around on Saturday with highs only in the low 30s.