GARWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for the storm.
As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the snow mixed with hail and sleet to make for icy conditions in parts of the state.
Huge flakes came down fast and quickly accumulated in Jackson.
New Jersey Transit service is suspended, and more than 4,500 people are without power.
Some schools are sticking with virtual learning, while other students will get a snow day.
The governor asks everyone to stay home and stay off the roads, unless you’re an essential worker.
