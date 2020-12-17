NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Conditions remain treacherous in Manhattan for both pedestrians on the sidewalks and cars on the roadways.

New Yorkers are waking up to the first snowfall of the season — a seemingly peaceful sight after a night of risks on the road.

LINK: Check The Latest Forecast

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, several cars were stuck with spinning wheels on the Henry Hudson Parkway. A long line of traffic backed up on the parkway after a 19-car pileup near 181st Street.

Police said at least nine cars had to be towed. Six people were taken to the hospital, four with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

MORE STORM INFORMATION FROM NYC:

Police on the scene and the mayor continued to caution drivers.

“If you don’t need to be out, stay home,” one officer said.

LINK: Winter Storm Survival Guide

“Stay off the roads in the morning. Let these guys do their job and help them be safe,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Sanitation commissioner urged New Yorkers to be patient, saying plow truck drivers are being methodical and taking their time with the low visibility.

WATCH: Sanitation Commissioner Shares Update On Conditions

Crews will be working throughout the morning to clear the roadways.

LINK: Share Your Storm Photos And Videos On Our Facebook Page

If the snow continues to fall and stops after 7 a.m., building owners have only four hours after the last snow fall to shovel their property.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK