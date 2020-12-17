Storm WatchTri-State Sees Significant Snowfall Overnight; Bitter Cold Ahead
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Workers at an Italian restaurant in Queens didn’t let the storm – or the COVID pandemic – stop them from having fun.

Trattoria L’Incontro in Astoria posted a video on Instagram showing the owner and some employees enjoying wine and pizza in the snow.

The say their staff is normally around 40, but they are down to five.

Wine, fresh mozzerella and pizza were on the menu.

“I would like to thank New York City for this beautiful night,” owner Rocco Sacramone said as he raised a glass of wine with his coworkers.

He said he wanted to enjoy the first snow.

