Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The powerful winter storm that brought the most snow to parts of our area in two years is moving on.
It leaves behind quite a lot of heavy snow for people to clear.
More: TIMELINE: Tracking The Snow In New York, New Jersey And Connecticut
Here’s a look at just some of the totals so far:
Phoenicia, N.Y. – 17.0″
Walden, N.Y. – 14.0″
Danbury, Conn. – 12.8″
Jamaica, N.Y. – 11.5″
Mount Kisco, N.Y. – 11.0″
LINK: Check The Latest Forecast
Kiamesha, N.Y. – 12.0″
Sherman, Conn. – 11.5″
White Plains, N.Y. – 11.0″
Woodlawn, N.Y. – 10.5″
Central Park – 10.0″
LINK: Winter Storm Survival Guide
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- TIMELINE: Tracking The Snow In New York, New Jersey And Connecticut
- Full Shutdown Or Not? Cuomo Takes On De Blasio’s Suggestion Of Another Pause After Christmas
- Caught On Video: Woman Randomly Smacked In Face On Bronx Sidewalk
Didn’t Al Gore tell us we were going to see the “end of snow?”