NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The powerful winter storm that brought the most snow to parts of our area in two years is moving on.

It leaves behind quite a lot of heavy snow for people to clear.

Here’s a look at just some of the totals so far:

Phoenicia, N.Y. – 17.0″

Walden, N.Y. – 14.0″

Danbury, Conn. – 12.8″

Jamaica, N.Y. – 11.5″

Mount Kisco, N.Y. – 11.0″

Kiamesha, N.Y. – 12.0″

Sherman, Conn. – 11.5″

White Plains, N.Y. – 11.0″

Woodlawn, N.Y. – 10.5″

Central Park – 10.0″

  1. nomoretraitors says:
    December 17, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    Didn’t Al Gore tell us we were going to see the “end of snow?”

