PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There was an emotional ceremony in Paterson Friday as a fallen officer’s legacy was passed on to his sister, a new graduate of the police force.
Friday morning, Bevennia Taylor was assigned the badge number that belonged to her late brother Tyron Franklin.
This is the first badge reassignment ceremony in Paterson’s history.
Tyron Franklin, 23, was shot and killed in the line of duty 13 years ago during a robbery outside a fast food restaurant.
Officer Taylor says her brother was her hero.
“He always inspired me. He was my big bro, showed me how to act, how to move, how to motivate myself, how to do all the things that he taught me. And he was so great. He showed me how to be courageous, how to help others in need and not be selfish,” Taylor said.
Her brother had been on the force for less than a year.
