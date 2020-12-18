Comments
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning! We’re starting out much drier today as our snowstorm is long gone… but also, much colder! Temps are only in the low 20s in NYC and mainly the teens elsewhere. With a brisk north wind, it’s feeling more like the single digits and teens out there!
By afternoon, we’ll struggle once again to reach the freezing mark. It’ll feel like the 20s at best, despite plenty of sunshine.
The cold lingers into the weekend, with Saturday in the low to mid 30s. By Sunday, we’ll finally get into the upper 30s to around 40. Saturday looks dry, but Sunday may see a few rain or snow showers out there. Nothing to worry about compared to what we just saw.
Have a good one!
