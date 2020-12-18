NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is now helping a New York City detective who suffered catastrophic injuries in the line of duty.
During a June 2017 traffic stop in Brooklyn, Det. Dalsh Veve was dragged for several blocks when a teenager driving a stolen car hit the gas.
Tunnel to Towers is assisting Veve and his family by paying off the mortgage on their home.
“The peace of mind knowing if or when things are difficult and I need to take a leave of absence for a while, as I often do need to for Dalsh, my family life will be less affected. Thank you,” Esther Veve, Dalsh’s wife, said.
Det. Veve and his family are the first to receive a mortgage payoff under Tunnel to Towers’ new plan to increase the number of service members and first responders they assist.
