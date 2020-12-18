BREAKING NEWSFDA Authorizes Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine For Emergency Use
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is now helping a New York City detective who suffered catastrophic injuries in the line of duty.

During a June 2017 traffic stop in Brooklyn, Det. Dalsh Veve was dragged for several blocks when a teenager driving a stolen car hit the gas.

Tunnel to Towers is assisting Veve and his family by paying off the mortgage on their home.

MORE — ‘An Absolute Disgrace’: Outrage As Teen Gets Up To 4 Years In Prison After Dragging NYPD Officer, Leaving Him With Brain Damage

“The peace of mind knowing if or when things are difficult and I need to take a leave of absence for a while, as I often do need to for Dalsh, my family life will be less affected. Thank you,” Esther Veve, Dalsh’s wife, said.

Det. Veve and his family are the first to receive a mortgage payoff under Tunnel to Towers’ new plan to increase the number of service members and first responders they assist.

