NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is on the hot seat Friday after a damaging report by the Department of Investigation slams police response to George Floyd protests — charging that excessive force heightened tensions.

As CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, an NYPD squad car driving into a crowd of protesters, bystanders sprayed with tear gas, cell phone video capturing a woman pushed to the ground by police are just some of the images of the NYPD response to protests over the murder of George Floyd last spring that are now being called into question by the Department of Investigation.

A new report slams the NYPD”s tactics, preparedness and training.

“The response really was a failure on many levels,” said DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett.

Garnett noted that this is a “fraught moment” for policing where public trust in the NYPD is at a low ebb.

“These tactics, which included encirclement, also known as kettling, mass arrests, baton and pepper spray use, and other tactics, reflect a failure to calibrate an appropriate balance between valid public safety, or officer safety, interest and the rights of protesters to assemble and express their views,’ Garnett said.

Among the report’s findings:

The NYPD lacks a clearly defined strategy to respond to large scale protests

Police used excessive force that heighten tensions

Intelligence was not used properly

Cops lacked sufficient training

The DOI said that in order to restore trust the mayor and the City Council should consolidate police oversight into a single agency with an independent board. They also recommended that the police commissioner name a deputy commissioner to handle oversight.

And, in an unusual move, Mayor Bill de Blasio put out a video message to New Yorkers.

“I read this report, and I agree with it. I agree with its analysis and I agree with its recommendations. Because it makes very clear we got to do something different, and we got to do something better,” he said.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the report presented “logical and thoughtful recommendations” that he intends to incorporate into future policy and training.

“I have reviewed the Department of Investigation report. In general terms the report captured the difficult period that took place in May/June of 2020 and presents 20 logical and thoughtful recommendations that I intend to incorporate into our future policy and training. I’d like to thank DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett and her entire staff for their professionalism during this process,” Shea said.

The Legal Aid Society and New York Civil Liberties Union released this statement about the report:

This report confirms that the shocking violence the NYPD employed during the George Floyd protests was directly traceable to the leadership failures of Mayor de Blasio, Police Commissioner Shea and other police leaders who created a de facto policy permitting and encouraging individual officers to target protesters for brutal treatment and unlawful arrests. Removing a terrorism-focused unit like the Strategic Response Group from the equation is a positive step, but simply instituting more training and shifting responsibilities around is not a solution. The fundamental problem is a Department whose leadership and culture allowed the events of this summer to unfold, refuses to confront its own conduct, and does nothing to address the root causes of these long-standing problems. Lastly, Mayor de Blasio’s mea culpa comes a day late and a dollar short. It should not have required a City investigation for him to reach the same conclusion as millions with eyes to see bore witness to this past summer.

Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said this:

The DOI report confirms what police officers knew on the first night of riots: our city leaders sent us out with no plan, no strategy and no support to deal with unrest that was fundamentally different from any of the thousands of demonstrations that police officers successfully protect every single year. Nearly 400 police officers were injured – struck with bricks, bottles, fire extinguishers and folding chairs – because of the mixed messages emanating from City Hall and Albany. No amount of new training or strategizing will help while politicians continue to undermine police officers and embolden those who create chaos on our streets.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating. James also recommended an oversight panel, which the mayor previously said “just won’t work.”

