NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects in a home invasion in Queens.

Investigators say they pretended to be delivering flowers.

Authorities say it happened around 1 p.m. on Haddon Street at a two-story home in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood.

According to police, those two male suspects were armed when they pushed their way inside the home and then allegedly tied up two people on the other side of the door.

The suspects, according to investigators, showed up and told the people at the home they were delivering flowers before pulling out guns and forcing their way inside.

Right now, we do not know the age of the victims or if they are adults or children, CBS2’s Cory James reports.

Police have also not said where they were tied up and how long they were held against their will.

Neighbor Avital Badalov said she saw the woman who lives in the home speaking to police.

“Oh my god, she was scared. She was shaking. It was so scary. It was like, she said she never should have opened the door. That’s what we heard, and then we drove by and then I called my mom,” Badalov said. “I mean we would never expect that they would do all that. Come in the house, tie them up, like, that’s something crazy. That’s bizarre. That’s too much.”

Investigators say the victims were not injured. At this time, police are looking for two suspects who they say took off in a black van.

