Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly fire at a subway station in Harlem that killed a motorman.
Fifty-year-old Nathaniel Avinger, of the Bronx, has been charged with murder.
Police say he was seen leaving the subway station at 110th Street and Lenox Avenue after the early morning fire on March 27.
MORE — Sources: Fire Marshals Question Person Of Interest After Deadly Subway Blaze In Harlem
The fire broke out on a 2 train, causing extensive damage.
The train operator, 36-year-old Garrett Goble, died after he helped evacuate passengers from the car.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK