It will remain cold today with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s/teens.

Tonight will be mostly clear and even colder. Temps will fall to around 20° in the city with teens and single digits across our suburbs.

Tomorrow we’ll see increasing clouds and similar temperatures… highs in the low 30s.

Sunday’s our next chance to see some snow (N&W)/rain showers push through… little or no accumulation expected. It will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s.

