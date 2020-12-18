Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers struggling during the COVID pandemic can now apply for rent relief under a revamped program.
Applications to the New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewal will be accepted as of Friday, through Feb. 1.
It will help prevent evictions and foreclosures.
LINK: Click here for more information and to apply.
The program is open to anyone who lost income from Apr. 1-July 1.
The subsidies are fore households that have income at or below 80% of the area median.
