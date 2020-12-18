CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Chopper 2, Fire, Local TV, New Jersey, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A house fire destroyed one home and severely damaged two others Friday morning in Newark.

The flames broke out around 11:30 a.m. on South 11th Street between Ninth and Central avenues.

Chopper 2 was overhead where one home mostly collapsed, except for the front wall. Two other houses on either side were badly damaged.

A house fire destroyed one home and severely damaged two others Friday morning in Newark. (CBS2)

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fire, police and PSE&G crews were on the scene.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

