NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A house fire destroyed one home and severely damaged two others Friday morning in Newark.
The flames broke out around 11:30 a.m. on South 11th Street between Ninth and Central avenues.
Chopper 2 was overhead where one home mostly collapsed, except for the front wall. Two other houses on either side were badly damaged.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Fire, police and PSE&G crews were on the scene.
There was no word on what caused the fire.
