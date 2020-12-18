Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools reopen for in-person learning Friday after classes went all-remote for the storm.
This comes as the New York City Council passed a bill that will require the Department of Education to post remote learning attendance data monthly on its website.
The DOE will also have to provide metrics, including language access or support, and the number of internet-enabled devices distributed to students.
CBS2 reached out to the DOE for comment bus has not heart back.
