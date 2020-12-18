CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video stealing packages from the lobby of an apartment building in Queens.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. Nov. 30 inside a building near 36th Avenue and 31st Street in Astoria.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect used a screwdriver to disable a lock on the door.

Once inside the building, he allegedly helped himself to more than $400 worth in deliveries.

Police said the suspect took off on a bicycle.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

