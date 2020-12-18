SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The season’s first major snowstorm may be over, but now the area is dealing with bitter cold temperatures.

With the snow freezing over, some roads and sidewalks continue to be slick and dangerous.

RISKY ROADS: Just because the snow stopped, doesn’t mean the roads aren’t bad! Lots of snow turned to ice overnight. On the way to our LIVE shot, we spotted this crew knocking down icicles this morning in NJ. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/IfZHJwSu05 — John Dias (@JohnBDias) December 18, 2020

New Jersey has lifted all vehicle travel restrictions on interstate highways, but the Department of Transportation still urges caution, saying “drifting snow and ice is a concern.”

“Only by God’s grace I can handle it. Just have to be careful and smart. Hopefully we will be alright,” truck driver David Coulbourne told CBS2.

Queens resident Danny Erarce called out of work Thursday, but now he’s preparing for the risky roads, filling up his truck with washer fluid.

“You’ve got to triple the distance between other vehicles,” he said. “My best recommendation when you drive and speed — lower it.”

As temperatures plummeted overnight, wet roads re-froze, causing black ice.

“A lot of packed ice and slush and stuff on the side roads,” said Steven Grande, of Ridgewood.

The danger can linger long after a storm blows through, and it’s often less obvious than the sludge and snow.

“It’s been very busy, very nice tips,” one delivery driver said.

People out braving the elements to bring others food had a favor to ask.

“You just got to drive slow, give people the right of way,” the deliveryman added. “And if you’re not essential, you shouldn’t be on the roads.”

New York City residents can report icy roads to 311, and the Sanitation department is hiring additional emergency snow labors Friday and Saturday.

