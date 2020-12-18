NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two boys are seriously injured after being stabbed Thursday evening in the Bronx.

Police say it’s unclear if the stabbings were connected.

A group of people approached the first victim around 4 p.m. and demanded his belongings.

When the 12-year-old refused, the suspects allegedly stabbed him and stole his cellphone.

He was treated at Jacobi Hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

The second incident happened about 50 minutes later on Fish Avenue.

Police said a group of people stabbed a 15-year-old boy in the back and robbed him.

He was also taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

So far, there’s no word on a suspect in either incident.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.