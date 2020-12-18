NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two boys are seriously injured after being stabbed Thursday evening in the Bronx.
Police say it’s unclear if the stabbings were connected.
A group of people approached the first victim around 4 p.m. and demanded his belongings.
When the 12-year-old refused, the suspects allegedly stabbed him and stole his cellphone.
He was treated at Jacobi Hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Long Island Man Offers To Shovel Snow, Receives Overwhelming Response From Community Since Pandemic Layoff
- Stimulus Update: New York City And State Appear To Be Poised To Get Some Federal Relief, Source Tells CBS2
- Caught On Video: Woman Randomly Smacked In Face On Bronx Sidewalk
The second incident happened about 50 minutes later on Fish Avenue.
Police said a group of people stabbed a 15-year-old boy in the back and robbed him.
Exclusive: Uncle Speaks Out After 14-Year-Old Bronx Boy Shot Multiple Times; ‘We’re Just Praying He’s Going To Be Fine’
He was also taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
So far, there’s no word on a suspect in either incident.
Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No rky Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And Choose bva Your Own Work Hours.Thanks A lot Start here………Visit Here