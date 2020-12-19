Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! Were you out early this morning? It was the coldest start so far with actual temps dipping below zero for some far N&W. Single digits and teens elsewhere, with Central Park starting out at a “balmy” 20 degrees.
It’s another cold afternoon as temps won’t get out of the low and mid 30s. There’s not much of a wind, so that helps us out. Mostly sunny skies will give way to more clouds into the evening. We’re not as frigid overnight, with temps dropping into the 20s for most.
For Sunday, a few weak disturbances will be moving early. While much of the day looks dry, there will be a few scattered rain showers around, mainly to the south and east. Far north and west, a few snow showers are possible… could drop a quick coating in the higher elevations. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy finish to the weekend with temps in the upper 30s to around 40.
Winter officially arrives early Monday morning… Temps will be around normal in the low 40s. Have a great weekend!
