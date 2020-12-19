Hartford, CONN. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued an update to the state’s COVID-19 travel advisory, which took effect Saturday.
Travelers entering the state now must complete an online health form and self-quarantine for 10 days or until they test negative for the coronavirus.
Those who test negative for COVID-19 within three days of their arrival in Connecticut will not have to quarantine. However, the negative result must be submitted to the Connecticut Dept. of Public Health.
“Given the current high rates of COVID-19 throughout the United States and internationally, Connecticut continues to strongly discourage all nonessential, interstate travel at this time as the risks are too severe,” Gov. Lamont said in a statement.
The new guidelines do not apply to people coming from New York, New Jersey or Rhode Island. Essential workers traveling for work-related purposes are also exempt.
There is also an exception for travelers who previously tested positive for COVID.
Lamont’s statement said people who have “clinically recovered” from the virus within 90 days of arrival or have been symptom-free for 10 days since testing positive (or showing symptoms) may be exempt from the self-quarantine if their test results are submitted via the online health form.
