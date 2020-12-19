NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on President Donald Trump to secure more economic relief for families suffering through the pandemic.

The governor issued a letter to the president Saturday, writing that time is short and that Congress must act on a COVID-19 bill in the next 48 hours.

Cuomo calls on the president to get Republican lawmakers behind the bill, writing, “Senator McConnell is irrelevant. You control the Republican Party.”

This comes as the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus has risen to the highest level since mid-May, according to state figures released Saturday.

Officials said 6,208 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday — the largest number in the state since May 15.

The state on Saturday also reported 127 new deaths and 9,919 new cases.

Bipartisan leaders in Congress continue to negotiate a relief package.

Democrats are upset over the language of the stimulus bill, which they say would limit the powers of the federal reserve.

The hope is to get a bill to the president’s desk by Sunday night.

