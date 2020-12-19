PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Paterson teenager is facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Broadway and Summer Street in Paterson around 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Michael Richardson, of Paterson, lying on the ground in a BP gas station parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the Passaic County prosecutor’s office, investigators learned Richardson had gotten into an argument with 18-year-old D’Andre Ruff and another individual that afternoon. Ruff and the individual then allegedly began shooting at Richardson, striking him several times.
Ruff was arrested Friday after attempting to run away from patrol officers who spotted him near Broadway and Straight Street. Ruff was found to be in possession of heroin and at least one handgun with high capacity magazines.
Ruff was charged with murder in addition to multiple weapons and drugs charges.
Twenty-two-year-old Keyron Greene, of Paterson, was with Ruff at the time of his arrest and also tried to flee from police. He was also found to be in possession of at least one handgun with high capacity magazines.
Greene faces multiple weapons charges. He was also charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. He is not facing any charges in connection to the homicide.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK