NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Wyona Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York.

Police say the suspect walked up to the driver’s side door of a black Saturn Vue and fired into the vehicle multiple times before running off.

A 31-year-old woman in the passenger seat was struck twice in the arm. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

The 27-year-old man who was driving the car was not injured.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

