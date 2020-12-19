Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A seasonal show in the sky above Manhattan kicked off Saturday night.
The Empire State Building was lit up in holiday colors.
The lighting was synced to performances by Carrie Underwood and John Legend.
An 8 p.m. light and music show will happen every night until Dec. 26.
Viewers can tune in live around the world via Earthcam or watch a recording of the show on YouTube.
To watch live, visit esbnyc.com/about/live-cam. To watch a recording of Saturday night’s show, visit youtube.com/user/esbnyc.
