NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re looking for four people caught on camera in an expensive Manhattan burglary.
According to investigators, late at night back on Dec. 11, a man and three women got into a building on East 37th Street in Murray Hill, took an elevator to the 39th floor, and stole furniture and electronics from an apartment.
Video shows the suspects used a cart to bring the allegedly stolen items down the hallway and they apparently used a small moving truck to haul everything away.
Police believe the group stole around $17,000 worth of items.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
