By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! And a very cold one at that! Bundle up if you’re headed out early, as we’re starting off in the teens and single digits across the area. The city is the “mild” spot, coming in around 20 degrees. Winds are on the light side… good thing, because it is COLD!
Expect another brisk day to start off the weekend as temps once again only climb into the low and mid 30s. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will give way to increasing clouds by late afternoon.
For Sunday, we’re a little better… in the upper 30s and low 40s. A weak disturbance will be swinging through in the afternoon and evening, that could touch off a few rain or snow showers. Not a big deal with perhaps a coating in spots to the N&W. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies.
Winter officially arrives on Monday morning… it’s looking partly sunny with highs near normal in the low 40s.
Have a great weekend!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK