NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two boys are seriously injured after being stabbed Thursday evening in the Bronx.

Police say it’s unclear if the stabbings were connected.

NEST video appeared to capture the moments right before and after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the Baychester section, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports.

Around 4 p.m., a boy and girl can be seen walking down Fish Avenue near East Gun Hill Road. Thirty seconds later, a group of boys runs in the same direction.

Minutes later, the girl appears to run away as the group follows her, yelling, “We got one.”

“One of the other neighbors shooed them away with a shovel and said she was calling the police and that’s when they ran,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors say they heard the 15-year-old boy was approached in front of a home by a group of boys. He ran behind the home for cover but was stabbed.

“I just saw an ambulance. I just saw a kid sitting right there and a couple of cop cars came,” neighbor Ricky Alavares said.

Police say the 15-year-old suffered lacerations to the back of his head and three stab wounds in his back. He was taken to a local medical center in critical but stable condition.

The motive for the attack and suspect information have not been released.

Meanwhile, around the same time, less than a mile away, police say a 12-year-old boy was also stabbed near White Plains Road and Burke Avenue in the Allerton section.

Police say the 12-year-old boy was at the corner when he was approached by three males he didn’t know. They demanded he hand over his stuff, and when he refused, he was stabbed in the lower back.

The suspects then took off with his cell phone.

Police say the boy was in critical but stable condition and made his own way to a local medical center.

People who work in the area say the violence has to stop.

“As a human being, it’s not right. It upsets me and angers me. More when it’s a little kid,” one man said.

Police continue to investigate whether the two incidents are related. There have been no arrests in either case.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.