NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Moderna‘s coronavirus vaccine is now on the way to health care providers in all 50 states.

It comes as cases across the nation, including in the Tri-State Area, continue to rise, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Sunday.

Cheers rang out as the second coronavirus vaccine left the warehouse en route to health care providers across the nation.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna’s vaccine to join Pfizer’s shot in the fight against the virus, offering a glimmer of hope amid a surge in cases and hospitalizations, and after more than 316,000 people have died in the U.S.

Still, millions are defying the guidance of health officials and traveling for the holidays.

For many, it’s worth it to make it home for Christmas.

“So we’re coming back to Jersey for Christmas, my brother,” traveler Phil Procaccio said.

“Family. That’s it. Family,” Fran Lamb added.

The Transportation Security Administration says more than 1 million people were screened at airports across the U.S. on Saturday, marking the second busiest day at airports since March.

And AAA forecasts as many as 84 million people may travel this week.

Travelers that spoke to CBS2 said they feel safe catching a flight.

“I don’t have a problem flying. I mean, you look at the stats about people flying and people getting infected from flights is so low. Delta is doing such a great job cleaning the airplanes. I don’t have a problem with it,” Procaccio said.

“We’re just going to take our precautions when we’re there in France the same way we do in Connecticut. So, I’m just not overly concerned,” a traveler named Evelyn said.

In New York, police are busy cracking down on illegal clubs that are violating COVID-19 restrictions.

The New York City sheriff shut down a party in Rosedale, Queens, which was accessed through a rear alley. More than 160 people were partying. Five organizers were charged with violating emergency orders, among other crimes.

Beginning Monday, residents and staffers at nursing homes across New York will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. A federal advisory panel also recommended that people 75 and older and essential workers should be next in line for the vaccine.