NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People protesting the MTA’s proposed fare hikes are expected to hold a rally Sunday before the transportation authority’s final public hearing on Monday.
The proposed changes include increasing all fares on buses, subways, the Long Island Railroad and Metro-North.
The MTA could also eliminate 7-Day and 30-Day passes, and raise the “green fee,” which is the surcharge for purchasing a new Metrocard.
Fare hikes would also impact EZPass users at bridge and tunnel crossings.
The rally is scheduled to happen around 11 a.m. outside Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office in Manhattan.
The MTA will hold its final, virtual public hearing on fares and tolls at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
