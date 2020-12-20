Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s another frozen start to the day, but thankfully conditions aren’t quite as bitter as the past few mornings.
Expect clouds to rule throughout the day with temps barely getting to 40. There will also be a risk for spotty rain or snow showers later today.
While we’re not expecting a repeat of Wednesday night’s massive storm, there could be minor snow accumulations north and west in our hillier suburbs… Just be careful if you’re out on the road this evening!
Monday looks like a repeat of today with cloudy and cold conditions and a risk for a few passing showers later in the evening.
