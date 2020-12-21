CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Brooklyn, Crown Heights, nyc shootings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men were shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest on Atlantic Avenue near Grand Avenue in Crown Heights at about 1 a.m.

He was rushed to Methodist Hospital, where he died.

Police a 37-year-old man was also shot. He’s listed in stable condition at Brooklyn Hospital.

Investigators say just before the shooting at least one of the victims had a dispute with some unidentified suspects who fled the scene.

