NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men were shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn early Monday morning.
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest on Atlantic Avenue near Grand Avenue in Crown Heights at about 1 a.m.
He was rushed to Methodist Hospital, where he died.
Police a 37-year-old man was also shot. He’s listed in stable condition at Brooklyn Hospital.
Investigators say just before the shooting at least one of the victims had a dispute with some unidentified suspects who fled the scene.
