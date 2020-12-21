LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man in his seventies is accused of holding a stash of illegal weapons and a powerful drug at his home on Long Island.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, it was uncovered after an armed confrontation on the road.

Many in the Levittown community say they never would’ve guessed it.

Christopher Price, a 74-year-old retiree from Levittown, is in custody after police said the former mechanic suddenly jumped out of his car swinging a loaded shotgun and pointed it at a couple parked at an intersection.

“There was an argument on the street corner. Our subject pulled up, got into it with a female and a male. He pulled out a double-barreled shotgun, said he was going to shoot them. He then got back in his car and drove away,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

The couple called 911. Nassau County police pulled Price over and discovered the illegal narcotic ketamine stashed under the car seat.

“Which is an elephant tranquilizer… One of our officers came into contact with it and had to go to the hospital, just by being around it. That shows how powerful and dangerous this drug is,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Price’s family consented to a search of his home, with two boats in the yard, on The Plains Road in Levittown. Inside, police found handguns, stolen assault-style long rifles, armor piercing bullets, high-capacity magazines and additional vials of ketamine.

“This is a very safe neighborhood and I am very shocked what’s going on just feet from my house,” said Michael Dominitz, a neighbor.

“I’d walk down the street, say hello, because I always had the kids with me. He’d say hello to them and that was it,” said Theresa McCloskey, another neighbor.

“Was he friendly?” McLogan asked.

“Not really,” said McCloskey.

“I walk up everyday to get my coffee after I work. It’s a very quiet neighborhood,” said Kristin Valane, another neighbor.

Detectives say ketamine has started turning up on Long Island, diverted or stolen from legitimate sources like veterinary clinics, or smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico. Users claim to like ketamine’s hallucinogenic properties.

It’s unclear if Price was dealing drugs. Police said he was banned from owning guns following prior arrests.

McLogan tried to ask him or his family about the ketamine and illegal weapons stash, but they have not responded.