NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As the rollout of the COVID vaccine continues, residents and staffers at nursing homes are next in line.

That effort begins later Monday morning in some locations.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the CDC says more than 272,000 Americans have been vaccinated so far, a huge undertaking that’s just getting underway.

At first it was healthcare workers, now it’s the next step. Leading doctors say this shot is our best way things could get back to normal.

Monday morning, the next chapter in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins. Some of New York’s oldest, high risk residents will be getting the shot, along with staff at nursing home facilities.

“We will crush this outbreak that has terrorized us for the last 11 months,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The nursing homes that plan to administer the vaccine Monday include the Hebrew Home in Riverdale, the New Jewish Home on the Upper West Side, and in Commack, Long Island, Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

A federal advisory panel voted Sunday to put people 75 and older and essential workers next in line for the shots. The essential workers include firefighters, police and corrections workers, teachers and school staff, those working in food, agricultural and manufacturing sectors, U.S. Postal Service employees, public transit workers and grocery store workers.

But while New York will be receiving approximately 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine sometime this week, other states are not be getting as many doses as originally projected. New Jersey is now expecting 20% fewer doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the month of December.

The head of Operation Warp Speed, Army Gen. Gus Perna, apologized Saturday, taking responsibility for a “miscommunication.”

“When we had to decide what was going to eventually be shipped out, I had to lower the allocations to meet the releasable doses that were presented to me,” Gen. Perna said. “So to the governors, to the governors’ staffs, please accept my personal apology if this was disruptive in your decision making, and in your conversations with the people of your great state.”

On Friday, Connecticut administered their fist vaccines to staff and residents in a nursing home.

According to sources, New York City’s firefighters and EMS could receive the vaccine as soon as Wednesday. The department expects to receive 4,000 doses. Taking it will not be mandatory.

