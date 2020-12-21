NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A special dedicated to raising funds fore New Yorkers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will be airing on CBS2 the day after Christmas.
The program is produced by the John A. Reisenbach Foundation (JAR), an organization dedicated to making New York a better and safer city.
The special is narrated by comedian and actor Robert Klein, and showcases the stories of four New Yorkers as they confront life during the pandemic.
“Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, JAR has developed the ability to see what is invisible to many and gained the experience to know what to do about it,” said Naomi Ryan, executive director of the John A. Reisenbach Foundation. “Our goal is to support our existing grantees, whose needs have become more urgent, and also to extend our reach to as many newly vulnerable New Yorkers as possible. Right now the need is greater than the dollars and services available, our goal is to help close that gap.”